Raytheon, Lockheed Martin sign teaming agreement to pursue contract to modernize surveillance, ATC radar systems

Raytheon and Lockheed Martin are jointly pursuing the Spectrum Efficient National Surveillance Radar (SENSR) contract that will consolidate and modernize America’s aging surveillance and air traffic control radars.

SENSR is a multi-agency program that includes the Federal Aviation Administration, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Homeland Security. SENSR will replace current air traffic control and surveillance radars with fewer, more advanced multi-mission systems and release wireless spectrum for commercial use.

“There’s an increasing demand for radio spectrum that’s driving the rapid expansion of wireless internet services across America,” said Ralph Acaba, president of Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems. “SENSR will revolutionize our airspace radar infrastructure for reliable, more secure, enhanced situational awareness and communication.”

Implementing SENSR is vital to the growth, safety and efficiency of commercial industries, air traffic control, homeland security and national security. The consolidation effort will free up a tremendous amount of bandwidth that can be used to move America rapidly toward a 5G capability.

“As a nation, we need a modern, efficient radar infrastructure,” said Paul Lemmo, vice president and general manager, Integrated Warfare Systems & Sensors, Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems. “It would enhance our national security and air safety, and support a healthy, growing economy well into the future.”

Together, Raytheon and Lockheed Martin have over a century of civilian and military radar expertise in more than 60 countries. Both companies bring extensive experience across radio frequency bands and mission areas, specifically in the development of Active Electronically Scanned Array radars. Raytheon and Lockheed Martin combined air traffic and surveillance solutions support more than 60 percent of the world’s airspace.