April 10, 2019
 

Northrop Grumman to provide maintenance, logistics services to U.S. Navy

Navy photograph

Northrop Grumman has been selected under NAVAIR’s CMMARS IDIQ to support improving naval fleet readiness and ensure mission success.

Northrop Grumman has been selected by Naval Air Systems Command and the Naval Aviation Enterprise, as part of a $12.6 billion indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity multiple award contract, to compete to provide Contracted Maintenance, Modification, Aircrew and Related Services to the U.S. Navy.

This IDIQ contract will focus on improving readiness, increasing mission availability and providing the most relevant capabilities to today’s warfighters.

Northrop Grumman brings decades of mission systems and aviation sustainment support expertise. Along with its heritage of providing and supporting U.S. Naval Aviation platforms as a trusted partner of the U.S. Navy, the company will improve fleet readiness and integrate modern capabilities to ensure mission success.

“CMMARS helps us solidify our partnership with the Navy as a trusted provider of aircraft capabilities, support, sustainment and modernization to ensure they have the tools needed to conduct combat operations around the globe,” said John Parker, vice president and general manager, global logistics and modernization, Northrop Grumman. “We look forward to expanding our support of the Naval Aviation Enterprise. For decades, the Navy has flown Northrop Grumman aircraft or aircraft in which we have been a major partner in, and we want to continue to provide the capabilities and support needed for decades to come.”



 

News

Headlines – April 10, 2019

News Shanahan predicts expanded role at border for Pentagon – The military isn’t leaving the border anytime soon, the acting secretary expects.     Business With the U.S. Navy’s top shipbuilding priority on deck, red flags fly – On Capitol Hill for a breakfast talk in 2015, the chief of naval operations’ director of undersea...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – April 10, 2019

Soldiers from 101st Airborne deploying to Ukraine this month Dozens of soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division are deploying to Ukraine this month for a scheduled nine month tour. Fort Campbell, Ky., said more than 150 soldiers assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team “Strike” will advise the Ukrainian Armed Forces with development of a combat...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense

Acquisition reform requires culture shift, officials say

Army photograph by Pat Molnar Congress recently provided the Army with more acquisition flexibility to support an accelerated fielding process. The Army can now leverage a middle-tier acquisition authority under Section 804 of ...
 
Full Story »

 