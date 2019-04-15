Aerotech News & Review


Local

April 15, 2019
 

Former fighter pilot files to challenge Rep. Hill in 2020

A former Navy fighter pilot announced April 11 that he will challenge first-term Rep. Katie Hill in 2020, arguing that the Democratic agenda is out of step with the district anchored in northern Los Angeles County.

Republican Mike Garcia said in a statement April 11 that he’s disgusted that Washington Democrats “are voting in lockstep with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to push a socialist agenda that jeopardizes everything we’ve risked blood and treasure to defend,” referring to the New York congresswoman.

Hill won the district in 2018, capturing what was the last Republican-held House seat in strongly Democratic Los Angeles County.

She defeated Republican Rep. Steve Knight, as part of a Democratic rout of GOP-held House seats in California.

Democrats hold a nearly 5-point registration edge in the district, which includes suburbs, horse ranches and high desert in northern Los Angeles County and a slice of Ventura County.

The 42-year-old Garcia is an executive for defense contractor Raytheon. His campaign said he flew over 30 combat missions during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

In a statement, Hill thanked Garcia for his military service and welcomed him to the race, in which two other Republicans have also filed to run.

“I know how tough these primaries can be,” Hill said. “I wish them all luck.”

Democrats picked up seven Republican-held House seats in California in 2018, sweeping districts where Hillary Clinton had defeated then-Republican candidate Donald Trump in 2016 and helping the party retake control of the House.

Garcia’s statement did not mention the president.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the April 5 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • AV College salutes women veterans during Women’s History Month: page 3
  • Scaled Composites’ Ben Diachun named new president of OPENER: page 4
  • Homes4Families – a new partner in AV’s veteran service community: pages 6 & 7
  • Renowned aviation artist completes latest work Edwards:  page 8
  • High Desert Hangar Stories – P-38 pilot Mack Fluty, Part 2: page 10
 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – April 15, 2019

News Taliban announce spring offensive amid Afghan peace push – The Taliban on April 12 announced their annual spring offensive, which comes as the U.S. and Afghan politicians try to negotiate for a peace settlement with the Islamist militants.   Navy Judge says SEAL charged with war crimes threatened to kill teammate who turned him...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – April 15, 2019

Virgin Orbit satellite-launching plane to take off from Guam A company owned by British billionaire Richard Branson is picking Guam as a site for its airplane-launched satellite service. Virgin Orbit plans to launch small satellites from a rocket released by a customized Boeing 747. It has another site in California. The company said April 11...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

In California, giant Stratolaunch jet flies for first time

A giant six-engine aircraft with the world’s longest wingspan completed what company officials called a superb initial flight over California’s Mojave Desert, bringing to life a dream held by the late Microsoft co-f...
 
Full Story »

 