U.S. Air Force’s F-35A Lightning II arrives for first Middle East deployment

Maj. Holly Brauer and Micah Garbarino
Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates; Hill AFB, Utah
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Chris Thornbury

Three F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 4th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron taxi after landing at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, April 15, 2019. The F-35A Lightning II is deployed to the U.S. Air Forces Central Command area of responsibility for the first time in U.S. Air Force history.

The U.S. Air Force’s fifth generation multi-role aircraft arrived for its first deployment to the Middle East on April 15, 2019.

The F-35A Lightning IIs are from active duty 388th and reserve 419th Fighter Wings at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.

As the first deployment to the U.S. Air Forces Central Command area of responsibility, crews are prepared and trained for the AFCENT mission. The F-35A, the conventional takeoff and landing variant of the Joint Strike Fighter, provides greater operational capability by combining advanced stealth capabilities with the latest weapons technology.

“We are adding a cutting edge weapons system to our arsenal that significantly enhances the capability of the coalition,” said Lt. Gen. Joseph T. Guastella, commander of U.S. Air Forces Central Command. “The sensor fusion and survivability this aircraft provides to the joint force will enhance security and stability across the theater and deter aggressors.”

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Chris Thornbury

A 380th Air Expeditionary Maintenance Group crew chief meets an F-35A Lightning II pilot at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, April 15, 2019.

The F-35A is designed with the entire battlespace in mind, and is intended to fuse, integrate and share data with other battlefield assets. It has one of the most powerful and comprehensive integrated sensor packages. It improves lethality, survivability and adaptability against emerging threats in order to maintain air superiority.

“The F-35A provides our nation air dominance in any threat,” said Gen. David L. Goldfein, Chief of Staff of the Air Force. “When it comes to having a ‘quarterback’ for the coalition joint force, the inter-operable F-35A is clearly the aircraft for the leadership role,” he stated.

The F-35A has previously deployed to Royal Air Force Lakenheath in April 2017, as well as the U.S. Pacific Command area of responsibility in the fall of 2017.

“We look forward to demonstrating the full range of the F-35As capabilities while it increases the interoperability of our forces throughout the region,” said Guastella.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Chris Thornbury

Members of Al Dhafra Air Base converse after the arrival of F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 4th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, April 15, 2019.

 

Hill Airmen deploy F-35A to support Coalition forces

“For those of us who have been a part of the F-35 program for a while, this is a huge milestone,” 388th FW commander, Col. Lee Kloos, told a group of Airmen gathered in Hill AFB’s Deployment Control Center. “You’re the first. We’re proud of you, and we’ll be watching you as you bring this jet’s capabilities to bear in support of our nation’s defense.”

“As the first operational F-35 wing in the Air Force we’ve been working toward this since we received our first jets in 2015,” said Lt. Col. Yosef Morris, 4th Fighter Squadron commander. “We have been successful in two Red Flags. We’ve deployed to Europe and to Asia. Our Airmen are ready for this mission.”

For many Airmen, like Staff Sgt. Riley Curry, who have been in the F-35A program their entire career, this is their first deployment. They said getting ready for the deployment was the hard part, but carrying out the mission is second nature.

Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw

Airmen from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings file onto a 747 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, bound for the Middle East to support the F-35As first deployment there. The Airmen arrived at Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates this week to support the Air Force Central Command mission.

“It’s neat to be on our first deployment and part of the first operational F-35A deployment, but we’re going out to do our job – the same one we do here every day,” said Curry, a munitions controller with the 388th Maintenance Squadron.  

Hill’s total force Airmen have previously deployed to Royal Air Force Lakenheath in April 2017, as well as Kadena Air Base, Japan in the fall of 2017.

“As a Total Force effort with a mix of active duty and Reserve Airmen working side by side, this is no different than what we do on a day-to-day basis here at Hill AFB,” said Col. Gina Sabric, 419th FW commander. “We train together and fight together, and as the first deployment for the F-35A to the Middle East, I’m one hundred percent confident we’ll deliver.”

Editor’s note: The 388th and 419th are the Air Force first combat-capable F-35A units. The first operational F-35As arrived at Hill in October 2015. The active duty 388th FW and Air Force Reserve 419th FW fly and maintain the jet in a Total Force partnership, which capitalizes on the strength of both components. By the end of this year, Hill AFB will be home to 78 F-35s. Portions of this article were provided by a United States Air Force Central Command Press Release.
 

Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw

A pilot with the 388th Fighter Wing waits prepares to taxi prior to launching on the F-35As first deployment to the Middle East.

 

Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw

Lt. Col. Yosef Morris, 4th Fighter Squadron commander, with the 388th Fighter Wing, taxis prior to launching on the F-35As first deployment to the Middle East.

 

Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw

Pilots from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings brief at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, prior to launching on the F-35As first deployment to the Middle East.

 

Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw

Master Sgt. Travis Cronn, 388th Maintenance Squadron, calls roll at the Hill Air Force Base Deployment Control Center. The Airmen were bound for the Middle East to support the F-35As first deployment there. They arrived at Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates this week to support the Air Force Central Command mission.

 

United States Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw

Airmen from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings load their baggage onto a 747 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, bound for the Middle East to support the F-35As first deployment there.

 

Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw

388th Fighter Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Dan Taylor talks with an Airmen at the Deployment Control Center at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.

 

Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw

An F-35A taxis prior to departing from Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The Airmen were bound for the Middle East to support the F-35As first deployment there.



 

