News Briefs – May 1, 2019

Turkey offers Trump joint review of Russian S-400 threat

Officials say President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed with U.S. President Donald Trump a Turkish proposal to establish a joint committee over Turkey’s plans to purchase Russian S-400 missile defense systems.

A statement from Erdogan’s office says the two leaders held a telephone conversation April 29 during which they also discussed the fight against terrorism and efforts to increase trade.

Turkey’s decision to purchase the advanced Russian system has deepened a rift between the NATO allies.

U.S. officials say the Russian defense system could pose a threat to a U.S. F-35 fighter jet program and have warned of consequences if the purchase is finalized.

Turkey denies that the system is a threat and has proposed a joint committee to review security risks. AP



Erdogan: F-35 program doomed to fail without Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says a U.S. F-35 fighter aircraft program that excludes Turkey would be “doomed to a total collapse.”

Erdogan made the comments April 30 at a defense industry fair amid warnings from Washington that Turkey’s decision to purchase the Russian S-400 missile system will jeopardize Turkey’s participation in the F-35 program.

The issue has deepened a rift between the NATO allies. Washington says the S-400 would pose a threat to the F-35 program; Turkey rejects the claim and wants a joint committee to review the possible risks.

Erdogan said: “Turkey does not accept any impositions in the defense field, nor will it” in the future.

He said Turkey has taken steps to produce its own fighter plane and is also planning to build unmanned fighter planes. AP



Space station power shortage delays SpaceX supply run

A major power shortage at the International Space Station has delayed this week’s SpaceX supply run.

SpaceX was supposed to launch a shipment from Cape Canaveral, Fla., on May 1. But a power-switching unit malfunctioned at the station April 29 and knocked two power channels offline. The six remaining power channels are working normally.

NASA said April 30 the station and its six astronauts are safe. But because of the hobbled solar-power grid, the SpaceX launch is off until at least Friday. NASA wants to replace the failed unit to restore full power, before sending up the Dragon cargo capsule.

There’s no rush for this delivery. Northrop Grumman launched supplies two weeks ago.

Solar wings collect and generate electricity for the station. Any breakdown in this system can cut into power. AP