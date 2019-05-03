Soldiers to Scholars offered online

Antelope Valley College is offering HD 102 – Soldiers to Scholars entirely online for the 2019 fall semester.

This course was designed as a tool to serve both veterans, their families, friends and supporters.

The design of the course is two-fold. First, throughout the course, important topics directly related to vets are covered and discussed together as a group.

Service related topics include but are not limited to: adjustment to civilian life and college, physical and psychological reactions to wartime service, stress and anxiety, PTSD, military sexual trauma and dealing with injuries and loss of life. Such topics will be taught via the internet and online professor-led discussions will follow on a weekly basis. Many vets have expressed that these discussions have been a great benefit in the past.

In addition, there will be several topics that directly relate to college success that will be explored. Time management, note-taking skills, test taking, memory techniques, and money management are just a few of the topics that are covered.

This is a three-unit course that meets AVC and California State University general education requirements. It can also be used to complete elective credit.

This will be taught by Professor and Vets Counselor Rodney Schilling. For more information, contact Schilling at rschilling@avc.edu.