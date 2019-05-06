Headlines – May 6, 2019

News

China is laying the groundwork for war with Taiwan –

China is improving and increasing its options for a possible future invasion of Taiwan, with military reforms and investments in multi-domain military capabilities offering a range of options to defeat the self-governing island, according to a Pentagon report.



Gold Star families who saw huge tax bill hikes could get relief from Congress –

A bipartisan group of House lawmakers is pushing for a quick fix to tax law changes that left some families of fallen troops owing thousands more to the government this year.





Business

Lawmakers offer bill to block F-35 for Turkey –

Key House lawmakers announced their bill Friday to bar the sale of the F-35 warplane to Turkey if Ankara buys the Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile system.



State Dept. clears $2.5 billion sale of Patriot missile defense system to Bahrain –

The State Department has cleared a possible Foreign Military Sale of the Raytheon-made Patriot air-and-missile defense system to Bahrain worth an estimated price tag of $2.5 billion.



Aselsan CEO sets sights on global customers –

Aselsan unveiled its new close-in weapon system during the 2019 International Defence Industry Fair in Turkey — the latest in a grand plan to expand export sales, said CEO Haluk Gorgun.



DARPA preparing to test fly two hypersonic weapons –

DARPA is eyeing flight tests later this year for two hypersonic weapons, and it is teaming up with the U.S. Army on developing such a ground-launched capability.



Pentagon needs Hill help with software fixes, including on F-35 –

Acquisition chief Ellen Lord wants a radically new way of buying software, but appropriators have to approve.



Army will cull hypersonic, laser weapons portfolios: Jette & Murray –

The Army has let 100 high-tech flowers bloom on directed energy and hypersonics. It is now time to start pruning.



Robots, lasers are bringing shipbuilding into the digital age –

When the USS George Washington took shape here in the late 1980s, endless paper blueprints guided the welders and shipfitters of Newport News Shipbuilding. Now, with the aircraft carrier back in a drydock for its midlife overhaul, shipyard workers are laser-scanning its spaces and bulkheads.





Defense

More U.S. troops bound for Poland, defense minister says –

The U.S. and Poland are in talks on boosting the number of American troops in the country, with a final agreement expected before year’s end, Poland’s top defense official said May 2.



U.S. still pondering military options in Venezuela –

The Trump administration ended a week of pointed but vague threats of a military response to the Venezuelan political crisis with a meeting at the Pentagon to consider its options, though there was still no sign any action was on the horizon.



Army medical researchers want head-up displays for combat medics –

U.S. Army medical researchers want to equip combat medics with a head-up display so they can connect with surgeons in the rear for help with critically wounded troops on the battlefield.



Improperly assembled engine led to T-6 crash last year –

A T-6 Texan II trainer that crashed near Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Texas in September experienced engine failure caused by an improperly installed fuel transfer tube locking plate, according to an accident investigation board report.



F-22 Raptor makes historic flight with Blue Angels –

In a historic moment for aviation, the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team flew alongside the U.S. Navy Blue Angels in a rare formation over the skies of Beaufort, S.C., April 25.



Fighter jets with missile-killing lasers take another step toward reality –

A successful ground test has moved the U.S. military one big step closer to putting anti-missile lasers on its aircraft.



Inside the Air Force’s plan to revolutionize pilot training –

When Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson visited AFWERX’s Pilot Training Next program in Austin, Texas, last year, she watched as trainees took flight from the seats in front of her — through the use of virtual reality.





Veterans

World War II pilot laid to rest 75 years after fatal crash –

A World War II pilot who died in a plane crash in Bulgaria 75 years ago after helping nine fellow crew members to safety has finally been laid to rest in his native Rhode Island.



Best vet unemployment rate ever — April brings new record –

The job market has never been stronger for the youngest generation of veterans.



Some women veterans want VA to change its culture, starting with motto –

Targeted by catcalls, questioned for their sponsor’s Social Security number, receiving subpar care at Department of Veterans Affairs health facilities, female veterans are seeking cultural change at the VA to ensure they receive a level of care earned by their military service.