Northrop Grumman awarded RAAF special purpose aircraft sustainment services contract

Northrop Grumman has been selected by the Royal Australian Air Force to continue providing through-life support to the Commonwealth’s special purpose aircraft VIP fleet operated by No. 34 Squadron in Canberra.

This sole source, 18-year rolling wave contract has an initial period of six years for sustainment and maintenance valued at $84 million (Australian).

Northrop Grumman will service the SPA fleet by providing logistics, maintenance, engineering and training. The work will be supported by a dedicated program management office in Melbourne.

The SPA fleet comprises two Boeing Business Jet aircraft and three Challenger CL604 jets that are being replaced by three Falcon 7X business jets. The RAAF’s SPA capabilities are set to ramp up mid-year with the delivery of a KC-30A Multi Role Tanker Transport modified to support long-range government VIP transport needs.

“This award is a reflection of our team’s support to the RAAF and the Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group, especially through our work on the SPA, KC-30A and C-27J programs,” said Chris Deeble, chief executive, Northrop Grumman Australia. “As a leader in platform stewardship and global fleet management, we look forward to maintaining our 100 percent mission capable rate.”