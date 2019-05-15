Northrop Grumman to provide 8 advanced EW simulation, training systems to U.S. Air Force

Northrop Grumman has received a $46 million delivery order for eight Joint Threat Emitter Units. This award is a part of the indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity JTE Enhanced Delivery Initiative contract awarded by the U.S. Air Force in December 2018.

JTE is a mobile air defense electronic warfare threat simulator that provides high-fidelity replication of surface-to-air missiles and anti-aircraft artillery threats for aircrew training.

“JTE is critical to the success of the U.S. military and our international allies,” said James Conroy, vice president, land and avionics C4ISR, Northrop Grumman. “The system ensures aircrews are better equipped to identify and effectively counter the most advanced enemy missile and artillery threats.”

Awarded by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, this award includes the delivery of eight wide-band variants of the threat emitter unit, as well as retrofit kits for some existing systems. Deliveries are slated for U.S. training ranges across the country and to select international locations. This will mark the second set of JTE systems delivered internationally. All work under this contract will be performed in Buffalo.

Northrop Grumman’s JTE is the current U.S. Air Force program of record with 30 systems fielded both domestically and internationally. The JTE provides a modern, reactive battlespace war environment, designed to help train military personnel to identify and effectively counter enemy missile or artillery threats.