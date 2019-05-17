Lockheed Martin teams with Rafael to market SPICE air-to-surface guidance kits

Lockheed Martin and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., of Israel, signed a teaming agreement to jointly develop, market, manufacture and support Rafael’s Smart, Precise Impact and Cost-Effective (SPICE™) guidance kits for U.S. sale.

SPICE is a family of stand-off, autonomous, air-to-surface weapon systems that provide affordable precision in a GPS-denied environment. In use since 2003, SPICE is combat-proven and in service with the Israeli Air Force and several other nations worldwide.

“Access to GPS is becoming increasingly limited in contested environments,” said Yuval Miller, executive vice president and general manager of Rafael’s Air & C4ISR Division. “SPICE provides a solution to this challenge. Finalizing this exclusive agreement sets the scene for our two companies to provide unmatched mid-range guided air-to-surface weapon systems to enhance mission flexibility and success.”

The teaming agreement covers the SPICE 1000 (1,000 pound weight class) and SPICE 2000 (2,000 pound weight class) kit variants. More than 60 percent of SPICE is already manufactured in the U.S. in eight states.

“SPICE offers the U.S. Department of Defense and many allies a capability that no other weapon currently in inventory provides,” said John Varley, vice president at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “By applying our expertise in aircraft integration, mission planning and tailkit design, along with our experience in affordable streamlined production, we will adapt SPICE to meet U.S. standards so bomber and fighter aircraft can benefit from the added mission flexibility that SPICE offers.”