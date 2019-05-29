Care facility hosts pinning ceremony

0
302
Ellison John Transitional care Facility hosted two dozen veterans whose service ranged from WWII up to the wars of the present, and presented them with pins to recognize their service going into the Memorial Day holiday.

Going into the Memorial Day weekend, the Ellison John Transitional Care Facility in Lancaster, Calif., hosted two dozen veterans whose service ranged from World War II up to the wars of the present, and presented them with pins to recognize their service. The ceremony was May 24.

The Highland High School Air Force Junior ROTC posted the colors.

Rat Pack Ricky entertained those in attendance belting out standards like “Come Fly With Me.” A highlight, though, was his rendition of the Military Medley Of Songs that included all the branches of the U.S. armed forces.

All arrangements were handled by Ellison John’s Diana Dee Cook.

A special thanks to High Desert Medical Group VP Michael Almazar, Iraq War veteran, and ambassadors Randy and Elena Randy Pimentel, along with Army veteran Dennis Anderson who all contributed to the success of this event.
 

WWII 101st Airborne Trooper Henry “Len” Ochsner, D-Day, Holland, Bastogne, Hitler’s Eagles Nest, VE-Day. Awarded Knight Chevalier rank of the French Legion Of Honor. Awarded to troops who contributed at great risk to the Liberation of France from Nazi tyranny.

 
Iraq War veteran Mayra Dee USAF, gets pinned by Marine Veteran Kevin Sanders in Memorial Day recognition at Ellison John Transitional Care Facility.

 
Honors for Veterans before Memorial Day, with Bishop Henry Hearns, Korean War, and SSG Branagh, WWII veteran, Tinian circa Enola Gay — with SSG Branagh WWII and Henry Hearns

 
HDMG VP Michael Almazar, Iraq War veteran, pins Steve Baker, Navy veteran of Vietnam War Era. Baker is Executive Director Grace Resource Center.

 
Retired USAF Master Sgt. Bernie Longjohn pins veteran surviving spouse Janette Taylor, wife of Lionel Reginald Taylor, U.S. Army.

 
Marine Kevin Sanders pins a WWII veteran assigned to the Manhattan Project, “The Bomb” that ended history’s biggest war.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR