U.S., UAE fly to build interoperability

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski

A United Arab Emirates Air Force Mirage 2000, a UAE F-16 Desert Falcon and a U.S. F-35A Lightning II fly a partnering flight in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 29, 2019. The flight was conducted to continue building military-to-military relationships and interoperability with the UAE.
 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski

United Arab Emirates Air Force Mirage 2000s fly a partnering flight with U.S. F-35A Lightning IIs in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 29, 2019. The flight was conducted to continue building military-to-military relationships and interoperability with the UAE.
 
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski

Two United Arab Emirates Air Force F-16 Desert Falcons prepare to fly in formation with U.S. F-35A Lightning IIs in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 29, 2019. The flight was conducted for U.S. forces to continue building military-to-military relationships and interoperability with the UAE.
 
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski

United Arab Emirates Air Force F-16 Desert Falcons fly in formation with U.S. F-35A Lightning IIs in the U.S. Central Command area of responsiblity, May 29, 2019. The flight was conducted to continue building military-to-military relationships and interoperability with the UAE.
 
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski

Two U.S. F-35A Lightning IIs break away from each other after an aerial refueling mission over Southwest Asia, May 29, 2019. The F-35s are in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the standard rotational forces protecting U.S. forces and interests in the region.
 
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II flies alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 28th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron out of Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 29, 2019. The F-35 participated in a formation flight with United Arab Emirates Air Force F-16 Desert Falcons and Mirage 2000s to continue building military-to-military relationships and interoperability with the UAE.

