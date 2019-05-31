U.S., UAE fly to build interoperability

A United Arab Emirates Air Force Mirage 2000, a UAE F-16 Desert Falcon and a U.S. F-35A Lightning II fly a partnering flight in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 29, 2019. The flight was conducted to continue building military-to-military relationships and interoperability with the UAE.





United Arab Emirates Air Force Mirage 2000s fly a partnering flight with U.S. F-35A Lightning IIs in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 29, 2019. The flight was conducted to continue building military-to-military relationships and interoperability with the UAE.





Two United Arab Emirates Air Force F-16 Desert Falcons prepare to fly in formation with U.S. F-35A Lightning IIs in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 29, 2019. The flight was conducted for U.S. forces to continue building military-to-military relationships and interoperability with the UAE.





United Arab Emirates Air Force F-16 Desert Falcons fly in formation with U.S. F-35A Lightning IIs in the U.S. Central Command area of responsiblity, May 29, 2019. The flight was conducted to continue building military-to-military relationships and interoperability with the UAE.





Two U.S. F-35A Lightning IIs break away from each other after an aerial refueling mission over Southwest Asia, May 29, 2019. The F-35s are in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the standard rotational forces protecting U.S. forces and interests in the region.





A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II flies alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 28th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron out of Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 29, 2019. The F-35 participated in a formation flight with United Arab Emirates Air Force F-16 Desert Falcons and Mirage 2000s to continue building military-to-military relationships and interoperability with the UAE.