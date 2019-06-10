Headlines – June 10, 2019

News

This soldier is about to be Iraq War’s first living Medal of Honor recipient –

On his 29th birthday, back in 2004, Staff Sgt. David Bellavia almost single-handedly fought off a nest of insurgents during the second Battle of Fallujah, in Iraq.



Navy judge won’t dismiss SEAL war crimes case but sanctions prosecutors –

Special Warfare Operator Chief Edward “Eddie” Gallagher is still going to trial on war crimes charges in 10 days but the judge overseeing his court-martial smacked the dwindling prosecution team with hefty sanctions after ruling they and federal agents violated his constitutional rights.



Both Russia, U.S. point fingers after warships almost collide –

American and Russian officials blamed each other for a near collision of two warships on June 7.





Business

Turkish suppliers to be eliminated from F-35 program in 2020 –

The Pentagon is preparing to transfer Turkey’s industrial participation in the F-35 to other countries unless Ankara reverses course on its plans to buy the Russian S-400 air defense system.



How did the two offerings competing to be the U.S. Army’s future engine measure up? –

Cost appears to have played a major role in the Army’s decision to pick GE Aviation’s T901 engine for its future helicopter engine, based on a look at documents laying out the service’s post-award analysis, obtained by Defense News.



Raytheon, UTC in merger discussions, per reports –

Raytheon and United Technologies are reportedly close to a merger, with the resulting company likely to emerge as the second largest defense contractor in the world.



German spat over Airbus could spoil fighter fest at Paris Air Show –

A lingering dispute between German lawmakers and Airbus could nix immediate plans to move forward with a future Franco-German-Spanish fighter aircraft, Defense News has learned.



Belarus unveils upgraded Polonez-M MRL system –

The Belarusian Armed Forces have begun receiving the upgraded Polonez-M multiple launch rocket system.





Defense

Pentagon gives Turkey a deadline to cancel S-400 deal or lose F-35 –

The Pentagon has started the process of removing Turkey from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, and has drawn up plans to shift the NATO ally’s manufacturing roles to American and allied manufacturers, U.S. defense officials said June 7.



Audit raises concerns for Pentagon’s Joint Regional Security Stacks –

A Defense Department inspector general audit says JRSS isn’t working like it is supposed to.



Midair fire forces Marine CH-53E to land –

A Marine CH-53E based out of the Miramar air station in California was forced to make an emergency landing due to an in-flight fire, according to Marine officials.





Veterans

Remains of sailor killed at Pearl Harbor identified –

The remains of a sailor killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 have been identified as a 23-year-old Colorado man.



ICE is deporting veterans without checking their service status, watchdog says –

The Government Accountability Office has a recommendation for Immigration and Customs Enforcement: Check to see whether the people it picks up are military veterans before kicking them out of the country.



Thousands of disabled veterans may get refunds of VA home loan fees –

More than 53,000 disabled veterans may be owed refunds totaling about $189 million in home loan fees they were incorrectly charged by the Department of Veterans Affairs, according to estimates from the VA Inspector General in a report issued on the 75th anniversary of D-Day.



Groups join forces to fight military toxic exposure –

More than a dozen veterans advocacy groups will join forces to track and highlight toxic exposure illnesses among former military members in an attempt to push for quicker action on what they see as a looming health crisis.