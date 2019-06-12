Joe Davies Heritage Airpark to host Flag Day celebration

The City of Palmdale will host its annual Flag Day Celebration at 9:30 a.m., June 14 at Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42, located at 2001 East Ave. P. The event is free and open to the public.

The event will include a welcome by dignitaries, presentation of colors, invocation and benediction, posting of the colors; Pledge of Allegiance, a historical timeline of the flag presentation, recognition of the military, and closing remarks.

Flag Day is celebrated on June 14 each year, and commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress.

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation that officially established June 14 as Flag Day; and on Aug. 3, 1949, National Flag Day was established by an Act of Congress.

Complimentary refreshments will be served. Guided tours of the Airpark will be available.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.