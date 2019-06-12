Theft holds up construction of homes for veterans

A break in at the Homes 4 Families location in Palmdale, Calif., has resulted in the loss of more than $25,000 worth of supplies and building materials.

At approximately 3 a.m., June 11, security cameras at the site caught two people cutting through the fence, and then into a locked storage container.

Construction materials and supplies –- rebar, paint, plumbing and irrigation materials, electrical supplies and more – were stolen.

The items taken were to be used for the 56 homes currently under construction at Division Street and Avenue R. The homes are for low-income veterans and their families, some of whom are currently living on the streets.

“We are deeply saddened by the reality that these individuals would steal from our veterans,” said Donna Deutchman, CEO of Homes 4 Families. “As a result, we need the publics’ help.”

Homes 4 Families is asking for help in replacing the stolen items so work can continue on the homes.

“Everything lost needs to be purchased again,” said Deutchman, “and this directly affects how quickly we can complete these homes for our military families as we need to purchase matching items in large quantity.”

Anyone wishing to help can send monetary donations or Home Depot Gift Cards to: Homes 4 Families, 21031 Ventura Blvd., Suite 610, Woodland Hills, CA 91364.

Alternatively, you can donate online by visiting www.Homes4Families.org/donations.

“You can specify that your donation be used for the Burglary Replacement Fund,” said Deutchman. All contributions are tax deductible and will go directly towards helping veterans and military families “achieve their dream of home ownership.”