Lockheed Martin delivers 500th EO targeting system for F-35

Lockheed Martin has successfully delivered the 500th Electro-Optical Targeting System for the F-35 Lightning II.

All units have been delivered on time or ahead of schedule to support aircraft production and sustainment requirements.

“We are proud to bring superior capabilities to the F-35,” said Michael Williamson, vice president of Sensors & Global Sustainment at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “We know how important this capability is to the warfighter and we continue to invest in our Advanced EOTS upgrade, which will bring extended capabilities to the cockpit.”

F-35 EOTS is the world’s first sensor to combine forward-looking infrared and infrared search and track functionality to provide F-35 pilots with precise air-to-air and air-to-ground targeting capability. EOTS allows aircrews to identify areas of interest, perform reconnaissance and precisely deliver laser and GPS-guided weapons.

The company also delivered the 4,000th Distributed Aperture System Window for the F-35 Lightning II. The DAS Window set consists of six polycrystalline silicon, low-observable, infrared transparent windows for Electro Optical DAS sensors on the F-35. Each shipset of windows enables the EODAS sensor to provide threat detection and 360-degree situational awareness to the pilot.