Lockheed Martin to invest $142 million in Arkansas, create more than 300 jobs

Lockheed Martin is investing $142 million in its Camden facility in Arkansas and adding 326 new jobs by 2024.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson joined Lockheed Martin executives during the Paris Air Show announcing this impactful investment and demonstrating on an international stage, Arkansas’ favorable conditions for the aerospace business.

“Lockheed Martin is a leading technology firm with facilities and clients around the world,” said Hutchinson. “Lockheed’s investment illustrates the fact that Arkansas continues to be a global player in the aero-defense industry.”

These newly created jobs are growing the Camden facility workforce from approximately 700 employees to more than 900 employees in the next few years. The $142 million capital investment supports new construction and improves on existing facilities for products, new machinery and equipment important to the defense of the United States and allies.

“Our facility in Camden is a highly efficient, high quality center of excellence that contributes components and performs final assembly for products that are important to the defense of the United States and a growing number of allied nations,” said Frank St. John, executive vice president of Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “The facility has a long record of precision manufacturing and on-time deliveries, which is the reason we continue to invest in and expand our Camden Operations. This expansion will help ensure the availability, affordability and quality of systems we build for our customers around the world.”

Camden Operations is Lockheed Martin’s Precision Fires operations center of excellence.