F-35 transported via C-17

An F-35 Lightning II is pushed into a C-17 Globemaster by 96th Logistics Readiness Squadron aerial porters May 8 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. This was the first-ever F-35 wing removal and shipment via air transport. The $200,000 four-year project culminated in the transport of the aircraft to Hill AFB, Utah. There is will become the Air Force’s first F-35 aircraft battle damage trainer.





Airmen and civilians from the 96th Logistics Readiness Squadron secure an F-35 Lightning II inside a C-17 Globemaster May 8 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. This was the first ever F-35 wing removal and shipment via air transport. The $200,000 four-year project culminated in the transport of the aircraft to Hill AFB, Utah. There is will become the Air Force’s first F-35 aircraft battle damage trainer.





An F-35 Lightning II is pushed into a C-17 Globemaster by 96th Logistics Readiness Squadron aerial porters May 8 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. This was the first-ever F-35 wing removal and shipment via air transport. The $200,000 four-year project culminated in the transport of the aircraft to Hill AFB, Utah. There is will become the Air Force’s first F-35 aircraft battle damage trainer.





An F-35 Lightning II is pushed into a C-17 Globemaster by 96th Logistics Readiness Squadron aerial porters May 8 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. This was the first-ever F-35 wing removal and shipment via air transport. The $200,000 four-year project culminated in the transport of the aircraft to Hill AFB, Utah. There is will become the Air Force’s first F-35 aircraft battle damage trainer.