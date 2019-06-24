Headlines – June 24, 2019

News

Bolton warns Iran not to mistake U.S. ‘prudence’ for weakness-

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said June 23 that Iran should not “mistake U.S. prudence and discretion for weakness,” after the U.S. abruptly called off military strikes against Iran in response to the shooting down of an unmanned American surveillance drone.



U.S. struck Iranian military computers this week-

U.S. military cyber forces launched a strike against Iranian military computer systems on Thursday as President Donald Trump backed away from plans for a more conventional military strike in response to Iran’s downing of a U.S. surveillance drone, U.S. officials said June 22.





Business

Lockheed hypes F-35s upgrade plan as interest in ‘sixth-gen’ fighters grows-

As European defense firms drum up publicity about the sixth-generation fighters they plan to build, Lockheed Martin executives promoted the F-35 as the proven fifth-gen option that could blur the lines with sixth-gen planes as it is upgraded into the 2020s and beyond.



U.S. drone maker senses a leg up in Europe-

U.S. drone-maker General Atomics looks to get a foothold in the European market by touting the promise of smooth civilian-airspace integration of its aircraft by militaries there.



With all eyes on F-35, AAR Corp. looks to ‘clean up’ on F-16 maintenance-

As a number of companies chase maintenance work for the F-35 fighter jet, one firm is planning to clean up on the F-16.



Raytheon designs sensors for Blackjack — & OPIR-

Raytheon currently is sitting in the catbird’s seat when it comes to missile warning satellites, with a hand — and contracts — in both the Air Force’s flagship Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (Next-Gen OPIR) and DARPA’s hot Blackjack program.



Next gen jammer deliveries & OPIR: New Raytheon SAS boss-

One of the most sensitive and important unclassified programs, Raytheon’s Next Generation Jammer, should see its first two pods delivered to the Navy by the end of this year for the first phase of testing.



After delay, US Army clears Joint Light Tactical Vehicle for full-rate production-

The U.S. Army has approved the Oshkosh-built Joint Light Tactical Vehicle’s transition to full-rate production after a roughly six-month delay, according to a June 21 announcement.





Defense

Trump announces intent to nominate Esper, Norquist and McCarthy to top posts-

President Donald Trump has announced his intent to nominate Mark Esper for secretary of defense, David Norquist as deputy secretary of defense, and Ryan McCarthy as secretary of the Army.



All Navy carriers, amphibs to get F-35 precision landing system-

When the Navy’s F-35C Joint Strike Fighter embarks on its first carrier deployment in 2021, it’s expected to take with it a pinpoint-accurate landing system that purports to make the terror of night approaches and high sea-state traps all but a thing of the past.



Congress wants the U.S. military to challenge Russia with a new Arctic port-

The U.S. military’s annual authorization working its way through the Senate directs the armed services and the Maritime Administration to identify and designated a new strategic port in the Arctic, a move meant to counter Russia’s presence at the top of the world.





Veterans

Veteran organizations to hand out USS McCain shirts during Trump’s Fourth of July celebration-

Two veteran-led organizations are planning to honor late Arizona Senator John McCain by handing out T-shirts during President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July speech in Washington.



Tuskegee Airman who flew 142 WWII combat missions dies at 99-

Lt. Col. Robert Friend, one of the last original members of the famed all-black Tuskegee Airmen in World War II, has died at the age of 99.