Headlines – July 3, 2019

News

SEAL war crimes suspect not guilty on murder charge-

More than nine months after he was charged with murder, attempted murder and a string of other alleged war crimes tied to a 2017 deployment in Iraq, Special Warfare Operator Chief Edward “Eddie” Gallagher strolled out of a Naval Base San Diego courtroom a free man, guilty only of appearing in an inappropriate photograph.



Trump: Pentagon leaders want to keep troops in Afghanistan-

President Donald Trump said he wants to get U.S. troops completely out of Afghanistan but said Pentagon leaders have convinced him not to, saying the American military presence there is preventing terrorist attacks.





Business

Brand new Marine One helicopter to make debut at Trump’s July 4th parade-

The U.S. military’s new Marine One helicopter is scheduled to make its public debut July 4 as part of the military July 4 Washington flyover called for by President Trump.



United Technologies’ F-35 engines chronically late, Pentagon says-

United Technologies Corp.’s Pratt & Whitney unit is chronically late delivering engines for the Pentagon’s costliest program, the F-35, raising questions about whether the company is ready for a surge to full-rate production scheduled for next year.



Rheinmetall, BAE consummate armored-vehicles joint venture-

Germany’s Rheinmetall and Britain’s BAE Systems on Monday launched their U.K.-based military vehicles joint venture, after British authorities approved the deal in mid-June, the companies announced.



Karem, Northrop, Raytheon team for Army’s future attack recon helo competition-

Karem Aircraft has forged a team with Northrop Grumman and Raytheon to compete in the Army’s Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft competition, according to a July 1 company statement.





Defense

Pentagon eyes military space station-

The Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit wants options for an unmanned orbital outpost to support space experiments and operations — a logistics hub that might even grow, DIU’s solicitation suggests, to a larger manned space station.



House bill targets use of Pentagon networks for child pornography-

Reps. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., and Mark Meadows, R-N.C., introduced legislation on July 2 meant to halt the use of Department of Defense computer networks by users for sharing or procuring pornographic images of children.



To avoid burnout, the Air Force just made some special duty tours a lot shorter-

The Air Force on Monday announced that airmen in some special duty or instructor positions will have a year cut from their current tour lengths.



Innovating airmen use equipment from the 1950s to quickly refuel F-35s-

The 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho is employing old equipment from the 1950s to quickly refuel the F-35 Lightning II.