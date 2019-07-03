Lancaster native participates in multinational exercise in Baltic Sea region

Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Ponferrada a native of Lancaster, Calif., is participating in the Baltic Operations exercise with 18 other nations. Ponferrada serves aboard the USS Fort McHenry. BALTOPS 2019, scheduled for June 08-21, includes sea, air and land assets. The multi-national exercise provides a unique training opportunity that fosters cooperative relationships critical to ensuring safety at sea and security on the world’s interconnected oceans. According to U.S. Navy officials, it is designed to improve training value for participants, enhance flexibility and interoperability, and demonstrate resolve among allied and partner forces in defending the Baltic Sea region.