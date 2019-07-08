Headlines – July 8, 2019

News

Admiral Bill Moran out as Navy’s next CNO-

Moran said that he won’t become the next chief of naval operations and instead will retire due to “an open investigation” into emails he exchanged with a retired former staffer “who had while in uniform been investigated and held accountable over allegations of inappropriate behavior.”



U.S. envoy hails latest talks with Taliban as the best ever-

The U.S. peace envoy to Afghanistan said July 6 that for the first time he can report “substantive” progress on all four issues key to a peace agreement in the country’s 17-year war, calling the latest round of talks with the Taliban the “most productive” so far.





Business

New Raytheon bomb ready for real-world vetting-

The Air Force’s top weapons development official says Raytheon’s Small Diameter Bomb II, or “StormBreaker,” is ready for primetime despite needing to work out some lingering issues.



General Dynamics wins $217M contract for the Air Force’s network-

Dynamics Information Technology will provide the Air Force’s 480th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing with network technology through a contract worth up to $217 million, according to a June 26 news release from the company.



Sweden to join British ‘Tempest’ next-gen fighter push-

Sweden is set to become the first international partner to join the British “Tempest” sixth-generation fighter program.



Fincantieri’s FREMM frigate design bulks up for the U.S. FFG(X) competition-

To meet the U.S. Navy’s famously high survivability standards, the FREMM frigate design has had to hit the gym and pack on hundreds of thousands of pounds of muscle in pursuit of winning the Navy’s FFG(X) competition.





Defense

Pentagon looks into virtual reality to prepare troops for nuclear war-

The Defense Department is considering investing in virtual reality platforms to prepare troops to face nuclear threats.



Pentagon’s cloud project under fire as award nears-

The Pentagon plans to award a long-awaited cloud-computing contract next month, but the huge program—expected to cost up to $10 billion—faces mounting complications from congressional scrutiny and a court challenge.



These soldiers will have a drone in their pockets during their Afghanistan deployment-

The three-year goal of putting a mini-drone in the hands of squad-level soldiers will finally see action in theater when “Fury” paratroopers with the 1st Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment take the “Black Hornet” miniature helicopter drone to Afghanistan this month.



Despite training range flaws, Red Flag-Alaska challenged pilots, Air Force says-

Despite ongoing issues with antiquated electronic warfare systems at the 67,000-square-mile Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, Red Flag-Alaska 19-2 was able to challenge the pilots who took part, according to the Air Force.



U.S. Air Force MQ-9 presence in Eastern Europe shifts south-

The Air Force has shifted the eyes of its newly stood up MQ-9 detachment in Europe south, temporarily moving the small number of deployed Reapers from Poland to Romania.