Headlines – July 24, 2019

News

North Korea fires 2 short-range missiles into sea, South Korean military says-

North Korea fired a new type of short-range ballistic missile in two launches into the sea July 25, South Korean officials said. They were North Korea’s first weapons launches in more than two months and appeared to be a pressuring tactic as Pyongyang and Washington struggle to restart nuclear negotiations.





Business

U.S. Air Force has withheld $360M — and counting — for Boeing’s tanker woes-

The U.S. Air Force has withheld $360 million from Boeing due to problems with the company’s KC-46 tanker, according to a service official. It’s the first time the Air Force has disclosed the total amount being held back until Boeing fixes various problems with the planes.



Anti-collision software appears on F-35s, seven years ahead of schedule-

Anti-ground collision software is coming to F-35 fighter planes seven years ahead of schedule, maker Lockheed Martin announced on July 24.



Mills Manufacturing, ASNA to build U.S. Army parachutes in $249M contract-

The U.S. Army will purchase T-11 parachutes from Mills Manufacturing Corp. and ASNA in a $249 million contract, the Defense Department announced.





Defense

Esper creates task force to deal with cancer-causing chemicals on military installations-

On his first full day as secretary of defense, Mark Esper has signed a memo establishing a task force to deal with cancer-causing chemicals found on military bases.



Newly installed SecDef: Budget deal provides a ‘good’ number for defense-

Newly installed U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper says he is happy with the two-year budget deal’s recommendation for the Pentagon, despite it being $12 billion less than what the White House requested for fiscal 2020.



U.S. Army wants better cyber defense in 4 areas-

The Army’s research and development community is looking for contractor information in developing state-of-the-art cyber defenses that can improve decision-making across the battlefield.



Air Force F-35s are getting ground collision avoidance tech 7 years early-

F-35 Lightning IIs belonging to Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., and Hill Air Force Base, Utah, have begun using a technology that can help prevent aircraft from flying into the ground, marking a new milestone for the stealth fighter, officials announced July 24.



B-21 to fly in December 2021; more B-52s to come out of boneyard-

The new B-21 Raider stealth bomber is making good progress and should fly in December 2021, U.S. Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Stephen “Seve” Wilson said July 24.



U.S. Marine Corps just deployed more Marines to Australia, hit a major milestone-

Several hundred additional U.S. Marines have been deployed to Australia, bumping the Corps’ footprint Down Under to 2,500, Australia’s Defence Department announced July 24.





Veterans

Five years after Phoenix scandal, VA still doesn’t keep reliable wait-time data-

The Department of Veterans Affairs still fails to reliably track wait times for veterans seeking health care in the wake of a national scandal that five years ago found more than 200 veterans died while waiting for appointments, a federal watchdog agency reported.



Bill to increase adaptive housing grants for wounded vets passes House-

The House passed legislation July 23 that would increase the amount of money available to severely injured veterans to renovate their homes to accommodate their disabilities.



New law will allow thousands more veterans to join American Legion-

Thousands of honorably discharged veterans will soon be able to join the American Legion under new legislation expected to be signed soon by President Donald Trump.