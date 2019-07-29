News Briefs – July 29, 2019

U.S. warship sails through Taiwan strait amid China tensions

Taiwan says the U.S. Navy is free to sail through its strait after an American warship did so shortly following warnings from Beijing against foreign interference in its relationship with the island.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said July 25 the warship sailed northward through the Taiwan Strait. It said joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance task force was monitoring surrounding waters from start to finish and nothing “unusual” took place.

Commander Clay Doss, a spokesman for the U.S. Navy’s Seventh Fleet, said the “USS Antietam conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit” July 24 to 25 “in accordance with international law.”

China on warned that it could use force against anyone who intervenes in its efforts to reunify Taiwan, a democratically-governed island which China considers its territory. AP



Turkey, Russia complete 1st part of missile defense delivery

Turkey’s military says the first phase of the delivery of the Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems has been completed.

The military said the delivery of a “first group” of components ended on July 25. A second group of components is due to begin arriving in the capital Ankara soon.

Russian cargo planes have so far made 30 flights to Ankara since July 12 to deliver the system.

Turkey took delivery of parts of the S-400 despite strong objections from the United States, which had been pressing Turkey to cancel the deal with Russia.

The United States says the Russian system is incompatible with NATO and poses a threat to the U.S.-led F-35 fighter jet program.

Washington suspended Turkey from the F-35 program and could impose sanctions. AP



Senate confirms Army general as next Joint Chiefs chairman

The Senate has voted 89-1 to confirm the Army’s top officer, Gen. Mark Milley, to be the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Milley will succeed Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford, whose term expires Oct. 1.

President Donald Trump announced last December that he’d picked Milley, who is a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The role of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs is to advise the president, the National Security Council and the defense secretary on a range of military matters. The chairman does not command any military forces.

Milley’s Senate-confirmed successor as Army chief of staff is Gen. James McConville, who is currently the Army vice chief of staff. AP



Romania says Russian military equipment for Serbia blocked

Romania says it blocked a Russian military shipment to Serbia because of international sanctions that are in place against Moscow over actions in Ukraine.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement July 26 it could not issue a transit permit for the shipment due to a European Union embargo introduced in 2014. The statement gave no more details.

Serbian officials said this month that NATO-member Romania had blocked the delivery of some 60 Russian battle tanks and armored transport vehicles that were to be shipped via the Danube River.

Media reports say Russia flew 10 armored vehicles to Serbia this week.

Russia has been helping Serbia beef up its military, raising concerns in the region that went through a war in the 1990s. AP



Raytheon second quarter earnings snapshot

Raytheon on July 25 reported second-quarter profit of $817 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Mass.,-based company said it had profit of $2.92.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.61 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $7.16 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.01 billion.

Raytheon shares have increased 20 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 20 percent. The stock has dropped 6.5 percent in the last 12 months. AP



General Dynamics second quarter earnings snapshot

General Dynamics Corp. on July 24 reported second-quarter profit of $806 million.

The Falls Church, Va.,-based company said it had net income of $2.77 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.68 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $9.56 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.4 billion.

General Dynamics shares have risen 18 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 20 percent. The stock has fallen nearly 4 percent in the last 12 months. AP