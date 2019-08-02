USNS Comfort provides medical care in Callao, Peru

CALLAO, Peru–Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jose L. Reyes, from Lancaster, Calif., assigned to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), left, and Lt. Vy Vy Vu (right), a U.S. Public Health Service dentist, treat a patient for dental care at a temporary medical site. Comfort is working with health and government partners in Central America, South America, and the Caribbean to provide care on the ship and at land-based medical sites, helping to relieve pressure on national medical systems strained by an increase in Venezuelan migrants.