Air Force’s largest aircraft ‘front and center’ at world’s largest airshow

The C-5M Super Galaxy was a main attraction at the EAA AirVenture 2019 July 25-28.

More than 500,000 people from 80 countries attended the airshow at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisc., where they rekindled friendships and celebrated the past, present and future in the world of flight.

“It takes many different crews for our aircraft to soar the skies above 39,000 feet and engage globally,” said Lt. Col. Brian M. Trumble, 22nd Airlift Squadron director of operations and mission commander.

The flexibility of the 60th Air Mobility Wing allowed Team Travis to support the world’s largest airshow, explained Capt. Mark Bodalski, 22nd AS pilot and aircraft commander.

“The C-5M is a capable airplane that performs a unique mission very well and it was amazing to showcase the aircraft for so many people,” he said. “It was most rewarding to talk to the middle and high schoolers who wanted to get into aviation. Getting to tell them our stories and answer all the questions they had will be an everlasting memory.”

The 22nd AS brought a full crew, which included pilots, loadmasters, flight engineers and, from their brother squadrons, 60th Aerial Port transportation specialists, and a 312th Airlift Squadron loadmaster.

For aviation enthusiasts, EAA AirVenture 2019 can make memories that last a lifetime, Bodalski said.

“This is one of the most impactful missions I’ve been on,” said Senior Airman Marcus Bueno, 60th APS transportation journeyman. “I was able to meet thousands of men and women from all around the world who had never seen such a large aircraft. And telling them what my part is in the large Travis mission felt amazing.”

Year-round, more than 200,000 EAA community partners nurture the spirit of flight through a worldwide network of chapter, outreach programs and other events.

From beginnings more than 60 years ago, EAA AirVenture has evolved from a small gathering of aircraft and aviators into a grand, weeklong celebration known as “The World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration.”

“As far as air shows go, everything came together in a shorter than normal timeline,” Bodalski said. “To bring Fred in and out of Oshkosh took a lot of coordination from multiple teams.”

Team Travis’ ability to withstand and adapt to last minute challenges is part of the larger mission to rapidly project American power… anytime, anywhere.

“We were the largest aircraft in the crowd,” Bueno said. “I see Travis’ aircraft and mission every day and it never gets old. Also, to be with such an outstanding team coming together and showcasing the Air Force’s largest aircraft was really empowering to me.”

To learn more about the EAA program, visit https://www.eaa.org/en/airventure.











