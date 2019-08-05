RQ-4s being deployed to Yokota

A detachment of U.S. Air Force RQ-4 Global Hawks will deploy to Yokota Air Base, Japan, from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, during the summer and fall of 2019 in support of theater-wide U.S. Indo-Pacific Command requirements.

The rotational deployment provides a base from which Airmen can operate the platform during months in which inclement weather in Guam, including typhoon activities, has the potential to hinder readiness.

The RQ-4s were deployed to Yokota Air Base from Andersen Air Force Base in 2017 and to Misawa Air Base, Japan, in 2014, 2015 and 2018.

The Global Hawk supports U.S. intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance priorities, operational plans, and contingency operations throughout the Indo-Pacific Theater.

The United States continues to deploy assets, including the Global Hawk, to Japan as a part of the commitment to the security of Japan and to the stability of the region.

The Global Hawk is used to cooperatively address regional challenges such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, piracy, terrorism, and other issues affecting the region.