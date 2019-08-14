Headlines – August 14, 2019

News

Pentagon walks back enemy fire statement as mystery still surrounds death of Marine Raider in Iraq-

The Pentagon has walked back its statement that a Marine Raider who lost his life while on a mission with Iraqi forces was killed by enemy fire.



China bars U.S. warships from making port call in Hong Kong as tensions mount amid continued protests-

China has cancelled upcoming port visits to Hong Kong by two U.S. Navy warships amid continued protests and rising tensions.





Business

Lockheed launches new weapons cybersecurity strategy-

As the military rushes to shore up cybersecurity on the F-35 and other high-tech weapons, Lockheed Martin rolled out a new cybersecurity initiative this morning.



Bahrain solidifies Patriot buy-

Moving forward rapidly, Bahrain has signed a letter of offer and acceptance with the U.S. government to buy the Patriot air-and-missile defense system, triggering contract negotiations for the Foreign Military Sale between the U.S. and Patriot-maker Raytheon, according to a company statement.



Israelis test classified tunnel tech to stymie terrorists; U.S. watches-

Israel has developed systems that are uncovering a great number of tunnels that cross the Israeli border from Gaza and Lebanon.



Sikorsky nets $107M contract for parts on six King Stallion helicopters-

Sikorsky has been awarded a $107 million contract for early work on the next six CH-53K King Stallion helicopters for the U.S. Marine Corps.



Federal ban on Chinese telecom equipment takes effect-

The interim rule that bans federal agencies from purchasing or obtaining telecommunications and video surveillance services, systems or products from five Chinese companies—including Huawei—officially went into effect Aug. 13.



This is Lockheed’s new cyber resiliency scale for weapon systems-

Lockheed Martin has unveiled a model for measuring the cyber resiliency of weapon systems.





Defense

Pentagon watchdog says it is reviewing $10B ‘war cloud’ contract over misconduct allegations-

The Pentagon’s internal watchdog on Aug. 13 said that it is investigating potential ethics concerns around the $10 billion “war cloud” contract at the center of an ongoing tug-of-war among lawmakers and the White House.



A-10 re-winging completed, will keep Warthog in the air until late 2030s-

The Air Force said Aug. 12 that it has finished installing new wings on the last of 173 A-10 Thunderbolt IIs.



Pentagon says U.S. can defend against Russian, Chinese missile threats — if it’s willing to invest-

The Pentagon’s chief of research and engineering says the military is capable of defending against missile attacks from China and Russia — should the country choose to invest in the necessary systems.



Here’s how Army’s rank-and-file should view their role in service’s doctrinal shift-

The Army is flush with change as it gears up for an era in which Pentagon and national security leaders anticipate the U.S. military will be overwhelmingly concerned with competing against peer adversaries like Russia and China.



U.S. Navy fixed the propulsion problems on its $13 billion supercarrier, but ship still has serious issues-

Shipbuilders and sailors have fixed the propulsion plant problems on the USS Gerald R. Ford, the first of a new class of supercarriers that is behind schedule, over budget, and still struggling with development issues.



Navy prefers fielding ‘revolutionary’ combat capability through new weapons rather than new hull designs-

The Navy is striving to field “revolutionary combat capability” in new ships and through mid-life modernizations, but it can do so while keeping risk low by focusing on new weapons and systems rather than radical new hull designs, the program executive officer for ships said.



U.S. Navy sub firepower upgrade delayed by welding flaws-

Welding flaws by subcontractor BWX Technologies Inc. are delaying delivery of the first missile tubes for a U.S. Navy submarine weapons upgrade by at least seven months, according to the service.



Majority of C-130s return to service following wing crack inspections-

The U.S. Air Force has given the OK for a majority of its C-130 Hercules fleet to fly again after about a quarter of its cargo aircraft were grounded last week for precautionary inspections.