Air Force awards new A-10 wing replacement contract

The Air Force awarded a new contract to Boeing, St. Louis, Mos., to replace up to 112 wing assemblies for the A-10 Thunderbolt II.

The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract has a $999,000,000 ceiling, and also provides for up to 15 wing kits. Work will be performed at multiple subcontractor locations in the United States and one subcontractor location in South Korea and is expected to be complete by August 23, 2030.

The Air Force currently has a fleet of 281 A-10s and recently announced the completion of wing replacements for 173 A-10 aircraft, by Boeing, from an earlier contract award.



This award is the result of a competitive acquisition. Fiscal 2017, 2018 and 2019 procurement funds in the amount of $239,578,025 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah is the contracting activity.

A-10 Program Office officials said the contract terms to re-wing “up to” 109 aircraft, plus three spares, allows the Air Force flexibility, depending on how many aircraft are needed for the future.