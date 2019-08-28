News Briefs – August 28, 2019

Russia to resume S-400 missile deliveries to Turkey

The Turkish defense minister says Russia will resume the delivery of its S-400 missile defense system to Turkey this week.

Turkey took delivery of the first part of the Russian system last month despite strong objections from the United States, which had been pressing Turkey to cancel the deal with Russia and has threatened sanctions against Turkey.

Washington says the Russian system is incompatible with NATO and poses a threat to the U.S.-led F-35 fighter jet program. It has suspended Turkey’s participation in that program.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Aug. 26 that Russia would begin transporting parts of the system’s second battery to Turkey on Aug. 27.

He said, “Our aim is to protect our country and people from external aerial and missile threats.” AP



Turkey’s Erdogan opens air show in Russia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir have underscored their close links as they opened a major Russian air show.

Erdogan was Putin’s guest of honor on Aug. 27 at the opening of the MAKS aviation show outside Moscow and even got to peek inside the cockpit of Russia’s newest fighter jet, the Su-57, which was unveiled at the show.

Turkey’s military ties with Russia have been a cause of concern for NATO and the United States after Ankara went ahead with its purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system.

The United States says the Russian system is incompatible with NATO and poses a threat to the U.S.-led F-35 fighter jet program. It suspended Turkey’s participation in the F-35 program and has also threatened sanctions against Ankara. AP



Russian firm sues Boeing over Max jet, open to settlement

A Russian aircraft leasing company says it has filed a lawsuit against Boeing over an order of 35 Boeing 737 Max jets, but that it’s open to a settlement.

Avia Capital Services told the state-owned Tass news agency Aug. 27 that it has brought the lawsuit against Boeing in the United States, accusing it of failing to disclose the information about the jets’ “defects.”

Nearly 400 Max jets that were being flown by airlines around the world have been grounded since March, shortly after the second of two crashes that together killed 346 people.

Avia told Tass that Boeing had pushed back the delivery date from October to March next year. It said it is willing to sit down for talks with Boeing and settle out of court. AP