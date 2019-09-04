Space Responsiveness Workshop, Exhibit set for Sept. 18

The California Aerospace Technologies Institute of Excellence is c collaborating with Lockheed Martin, Northrup Grumman, NASA, Raytheon, the Greater Antelope Valley Economic Alliance and Antelope Valley Board of Trade to host a Space Responsiveness Workshop & Exhibit Sept. 18.

The workshop and exhibit will be at the John P. Eliopulos Hellenic Center, located at 43404 30th Street West in Lancaster.

The day will consist of workshops, presentations and exhibits. Registration and breakfast begins at 8 a.m.

Special guests and keynote speakers from government and state representatives, as well as U.S. Air Force officials will participate in the event.

“Join us as we promote the preeminence of California’s aerospace industry in the Mojave and Antelope Valley regions to explore emerging technologies and accelerate linking growing businesses with the defense and Air Force industries,” said a CATIE spokesperson. “Explore current and emerging technology in space propulsion and responsiveness systems.

Advance registration is encouraged at no cost to attend.”

Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/y6qqjyml.

“We welcome and encourage all space related technologies to participate in the exhibit to display products at no cost,” the spokesperson continued.

For more information about the Mojave Space Responsiveness Workshop & Exhibit, contact Dr. Khalil Dajani, executive cirector of the California Aerospace Technologies Institute of Excellence at Info@CATIE.avc.edu or 661-722-6447.



