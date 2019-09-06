RAF F-35s train with U.S. Air Force B-2 bombers for first time

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit, currently deployed to RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, England, flies above the English countryside near Dover with two RAF F-35 jets, Aug. 30, 2019. This is the first time UK F-35 Lightening jets have conducted training with the U.S. B-2 stealth bomber.





A U.S. Air Force 509th Bomb Wing B-2 Spirit is flanked by two United Kingdom Royal Air Force F-35 Lightning IIs during a Bomber Task Force training exercise over England, Aug. 29, 2019. The BTF consists of Airmen and support equipment from the 509th BW, Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., deployed to The U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa to conduct theater integration and flying training.





A U.S. Air Force 509th Bomb Wing B-2 Spirit approaches a 351st Aerial Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker during the Bomber Task Force training exercise over England, Aug. 29, 2019.





A U.S. Air Force 509th Bomb Wing B-2 Spirit refuels from a 351st Aerial Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker during the Bomber Task Force training exercise over England, Aug. 29, 2019. Training with partners, allied nations and other U.S. Air Force units contributes to global readiness and enables the strengthening of enduring and strategic relationships throughout the theater.





A U.S. Air Force 509th Bomb Wing B-2 Spirit refuels from a 351st Aerial Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker during the Bomber Task Force training exercise over England, Aug. 29, 2019. The B-2 aircraft will operate out of RAF Fairford, England, and will exercise there at U.S. Air Forces in Europe’s forward operating location for bombers.





A U.S. Air Force 509th Bomb Wing B-2 Spirit refuels from a 351st Aerial Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker during the Bomber Task Force training exercise over England, Aug. 29, 2019.