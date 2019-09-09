News Briefs – September 9, 2019

California National Guard will lose $8M to border wall plan

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state will lose $8 million meant to help the National Guard assist in firefighting under a new Trump administration plan related to the border wall.

The Pentagon said Sept. 4 it will divert $3.6 billion from projects in U.S. states, territories and other countries to help pay for 175 miles of fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The money California will lose was planned for building a flight simulator for the National Guard. It would have trained guard troops to fly C-130J planes used to assist during wildfires and other emergency missions.

Newsom says President Donald Trump should be focused on “real threats of wildfires, earthquakes and other natural or man-made disasters.” AP



Air Force: Fighter jet accidentally fires rocket near Tucson

Air Force officials are investigating after an A-10C Thunderbolt II fighter jet on a training mission accidentally fired a rocket near Tucson, Ariz.

Officials at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base say the M-156 rocket landed the morning of Sept. 5 in a remote desert wash near Mount Graham.

They say there were no injuries, damage or fires from the accidental launch of the white phosphorus projectile in the Jackal Military Operations Area, which is about 60 miles northeast of Tucson.

White phosphorus is used by the military in various types of ammunition to produce smoke for concealing troop movement and to identify targets.

The A-10C Thunderbolt II was assigned to the 354th Fighter Squadron from the 355th Wing. AP