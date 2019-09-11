Headlines – September 11, 2019

News

U.S. to commemorate 9/11 as its aftermath extends, evolves-

Americans are commemorating 9/11 with mournful ceremonies, volunteering, appeals to “never forget” and rising attention to the terror attacks’ extended toll on responders.



‘Maybe this is how Vietnam vets felt’: Americans who fought in Afghanistan wait to see how their war ends-

The span of the conflict has prompted some veterans to question what has been accomplished.





Business

Low-key opening at DSEI show as new frigate award is missing in action-

Just a few days ago, British Defence Procurement Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan’s opening speech of DSEI was being touted by some as a possible show stopper, as speculation mounted she would name a Babcock International-led team as the winner of a competition to build a new class of general-purpose frigate for the Royal Navy.



Estonian robot fires Javelin missile using Norwegian remote launcher-

A Raytheon and Lockheed Martin team fired a Javelin missile using a Kongsberg remote launcher on an unmanned ground vehicle, amid an effort by the U.S. Army to determine when and how it will use armed ground robots on the battlefield.



Italy joins Britain’s Tempest combat aircraft program-

Italy is expected to join a nascent British effort to build a sixth-generation fighter jet, expanding that program’s membership club to three partners after Sweden signed up earlier this summer.



The real reason why Nammo rolled out a ramjet artillery concept-

A little over a year ago, Norwegian ammunition company Nammo rolled out an “extreme range” artillery concept using ramjet propulsion, but that was just the beginning.



UK’s Warrior fleet upgrade about 18 months away from kickoff-

Negotiations are underway on a production contract to update the British Army’s fleet of Warrior infantry fighting vehicles, according to the Ministry of Defence official running the program.



Sweden’s second overhauled Gotland-class sub on sea trials as Saab sees bow wave of submarine recap needs-

Saab’s Kockums shipyard is wrapping up the second of two mid-life overhauls for Sweden’s Gotland-class submarines, with the second boat going through sea trials now, a Saab executive said Sept. 10.



Naval shipyard pilot program aims to improve efficiency-

A Naval shipyard has a six-week pilot program to improve efficiency after the Navy testified late last year that there were maintenance backlogs nationwide.



U.S. Army is testing out this super-short carbine for the soldier of 2025-

Maxim Defense Industries, LLC announced Friday that they are working with the U.S. Army at Fort Benning and The Maneuver Center of Excellence has sponsored four of their core products to be a part of Army Expeditionary Warrior Experiment in 2020.



Soldiers could fire this ‘plastic’ ammo from its next-gen rifle-

True Velocity composite-cased ammunition has been selected for the U.S. Army’s Next Generation Squad Weapon modernization program.





Defense

Thanks to border wall, ‘all-out brawl’ looms over Pentagon spending bill-

Senate Republican plans to quickly pass spending bills over the next few weeks now appear at risk, amidst a push from Democrats to rebuke President Donald Trump’s diversion of military construction funding to the border wall with Mexico.



Senator seeks independent probe of military’s use of Trump resort-

The top Democrat on the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs has formally requested an independent investigation into the Air Force’s increased use of a commercial airport in Scotland and overnight stays at the Trump Turnberry resort.



U.S. Navy makes a major breakthrough in autonomous weaponry-

The U.S. Navy has achieved a major milestone in its efforts to autonomously combat one of the most persistent threats it faces, the service’s deputy head of the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations’ mine warfare office said Sept. 9.



T-45C Goshawk trainers on track to qualify for landing on Ford-class carriers-

The Navy and Marine Corps will soon be able to train their newest pilots aboard the newest aircraft carrier, as Naval Air Systems Comm and makes progress integrating the T-45C Goshawk trainer with the Ford-class carrier arresting system.



U.S. Navy’s oldest nuclear-powered attack sub just finished its final deployment after sailing around the world-

The U.S. Navy’s oldest nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine wrapped up its final deployment Sunday after sailing around the world.



Marines select new night-vision binoculars-

The Marine Corps just awarded a $250 million contract for a binocular-style night-vision device to give Marines better depth perception and improved sight in extremely obscured conditions.





Veterans

Remains of Kentucky WWII soldier identified in Germany-

The remains of a Kentucky soldier who died in Germany during World War II have been identified and will be returned home.



Why younger veterans more likely to struggle after leaving the military-

Younger veterans are more likely than previous generations of servicemembers to report problems readjusting to civilian life, with about 1 in 6 calling the transition very difficult, according to a new survey released Sept. 10.