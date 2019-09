A member of Team Edwards lost his life here Sept. 10 during a training parachute accident.

Staff Sgt. Adam Erickson was killed during a routine military proficiency jump.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss. Adam touched many lives during his time here and our hearts and prayers go out to his family, friends and coworkers,” said Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, commander, 412th Test Wing.