C-17 SPO, Boeing sign MOU for sustainment of C-17 fleet

The C-17 System Program Office and Boeing signed a memorandum of understanding for the sustainment of the C-17 aircraft, Aug. 21 at Robins Air Force Base, Ga., once the current contract expires in 2021.

The MOU committed each respective team to awarding the fleet’s follow-on contract, providing coverage for the next decade.

The MOU committed their respective teams to awarding the fleet’s follow-on sustainment contract, providing coverage for the next decade. The event signified high-ranking leadership’s commitment toward streamlining acquisition processes and timelines with the aim of expeditiously awarding the follow-on contract, valued at $23.76 billion, to maintain continuous sustainment coverage for the C-17 virtual fleet once the current contract expires, Oct. 1, 2021.

The follow-on contract’s unique Performance-Based Logistic structure will provide comprehensive sustainment services to the worldwide C-17 fleet operated by the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Kuwait, Qatar, India, United Arab Emirates and NATO.

Boeing, as the prime contract, provides services to the C-17 platform that include program management, field services, systems and sustaining engineering, material and equipment management, technical data, maintenance and modifications, propulsion sustainment and unique virtual fleet requirements.

This groundbreaking event signifies the start of a new collaborative methodology between the U.S. government and the prime contractor.