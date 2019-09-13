Greater AV STEMPosium ‘Journey to the Cyber Future’ set for Nov. 14

The Antelope Valley East Kern STEM Network has announced that the 7th Annual Greater AV STEMPosium, themed “Journey to the Cyber Future,” will take place Nov. 14, at Club Muroc on Edwards Air Force Base.

The event will be co-presented by the Antelope Valley Union High School District.

“We’re very pleased to be able to offer this outstanding educational and networking event at Edwards Air Force Base, in an environment of world-class innovation,” said Dr. Khalil Dajani, Chairman of the AV East Kern STEM Network Steering Committee.

Keynote Speakers and Education Displays

There will be a variety of keynote speakers addressing the subjects of cybersecurity and STEM innovation presenting at the morning event, which will begin at 8 a.m. with networking and a light breakfast, and conclude at 12:30 p.m.

In addition, students from educational programs such as Starbase, Desert HS Robotics, middle school and Academies of the Antelope Valley AR/VR program, Medical Explorers, and Antelope Valley College STEM Club will be displaying and presenting.

Registration for the event is free, and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis, with attendance limited to 170 people. Attendees will be required to provide personal information in order to obtain access to Edwards Air Force Base.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/2019AVSTEMPosium or email aveastkernstem@gmail.com for a fillable form to return, before Oct. 9, 2019. Sponsorship opportunities for the event are also available. For more information, contact Dr. Khalil Dajani at aveastkernstem@gmail.com by Oct. 28.