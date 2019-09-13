Lockheed Martin recognizes suppliers for exemplary performance

Lockheed Martin has recognized 18 suppliers contributing to its Rotary and Mission Systems and Aeronautics business areas’ products and services.

Suppliers are recognized based on a variety of factors, including delivering reliable, quality parts, products and services on time and at competitive prices; the alignment of supplier’s values with Lockheed Martin values; and their track record of proactively solving problems.

The 18 suppliers recognized with this honor represent the top one percent of suppliers supporting the RMS and Aeronautics business areas.

Below are the companies recognized as Elite Suppliers:

RMS Elite Suppliers

* BGI, LLC, based in Akron, Ohio, is a Lockheed Martin supplier for more than 22 years and provides pilot and maintenance subject matter expertise supporting the F-35 and F-16 programs.

* In-Depth Engineering, based in Fairfax, Va., provides Systems and Software Engineering services to key RMS programs including AEGIS Combat System Engineering Agent, Platform System Engineering System, Ballistic Missile Defense, Ship Integration & Test, Littoral Combat Ship, Korean Destroyer, Acoustic Rapid COTS.

* Irvin Technologies Inc, based in Orlando, Fla., provides engineering support services, and designs and manufactures off-board mission support devices in support of F-35 ALIS information infrastructure.

* Riggs Distler, based in Cherry Hill, N.J., is key service supplier providing multiple electrical, mechanical and inspection services to programs that include AEGIS Ashore, AEGIS Japan (J7) and Long Range Discrimination Radar.

* Shen Te Enterprises Inc., based in Tulsa, Okla., specializes in system engineering, development, modification, manufacturing, integration and delivery of cost-effective high-fidelity aviation training devices for the C-130J MATS II program.

* W. G. Holt, based in Mission Viejo, Calif., manufactures 1553 Transceivers in support of the Joint Direct Attack Munition mission processor.

Earlier this year, RMS recognized 25 Elite Suppliers supporting the Sikorsky line of business in a ceremony in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Aeronautics Elite Suppliers

* Adept Fasteners, Inc. based in Valencia, Calif., is a world class service provider of aerospace fasteners supporting a wide range of product lines from various manufacturers.

* Advanced Defense Solutions Technologies, LLC, based in Bloomfield, Conn., provides various forms of elastomeric tape and tape kits in support of the F-35 Program.

* Aerofit, LLC, based in Fullerton, Calif., provides CNC machining and conventional turning for Standard Mechanical Hardware for the F-35, and C-130 programs.

* American Aircraft Products, Inc., based in Gardena, Calif., provides stretchform, hydroform and spot welded complex formed parts for F16, F35, C130, P3 and F22.

* ASC International (a division of ASC International, Inc.) based in Arlington, Texas, is a world class service provider of aerospace fasteners supporting a wide range of product lines from various manufacturers.

* Bristol Industries, LLC, based in Brea, Calif., is a worldwide leader in the design & manufacture of aerospace self-locking nuts, gang channel, and installation tooling for metallic and composite applications.

* Davis California Industries, II LLC., based in North Hollywood, Calif., provides sheet metal and mechanical assemblies to multiple programs.

* Meg Technologies, Inc., based in Huntington Beach, Calif., is a world class service provider of aerospace fasteners supporting a wide range of product lines from various manufacturers.

* Models & Tools, Inc., based in Shelby Township, Michigan provides production aids and project tooling for the F-16, F-35 and C-130 programs.

* Plustar, Inc., based in Dallas, Texas, provides a variety of tape products and adhesives in support of multiple programs.

* R.G.H. & Associates, Inc. based in West Babylon, N.Y., provides Standard Hardware to normal LT requirements along with quick turn parts as it relates to CNC machining, conventional turning, milling and “light” assembly work for the F-35, F-22, and C-130 programs.

* TTI, Inc. based in Fort Worth, Texas is a distributor of Standard Electrical Hardware in support of variety of Lockheed Martin programs.