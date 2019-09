News Briefs – September 16, 2019

Administration releases $250 million in Ukraine military aid

The Trump administration has released $250 million in military aid to Ukraine that had been held up despite criticism that the money was desperately needed to deter Russian aggression and territorial expansion.

That move came before a Senate Appropriations panel debate Sept. 12, when lawmakers from both parties were set to rebuke the administration. They credited an amendment threatened by Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., for forcing the administration’s hand on the money, which Congress already had approved.

Several Republican senators, including Trump ally Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, said they would have voted with Democrats. Added Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., “We support Ukraine. Period. End of discussion.”

Relations between Ukraine and Russia nosedived in 2014 after Moscow annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and threw its weight behind separatist fighters in eastern Ukraine.

In Ukraine, this aid is seen as important to bolstering the military and keeping Russia at bay.

Ukraine’s defense budget in 2017 was about $5.2 billion, so $250 million represents a very sizable boost of about 5 percent.

Trump’s moves prompted speculation that Trump was holding back on this aid as a concession to Russia.

Committee members announced the administration’s move during debate on a $695 billion Pentagon funding bill. AP



U.S. general for NATO: Afghan violence will rise before vote

The top U.S. general for NATO says he expects increased violence in Afghanistan in the lead-up to the election later this month, and says allies will make necessary adjustments to military operations there.

Air Force Gen. Tod Wolters, the Supreme Allied Commander, tells a small group of reporters that despite recent drama over Afghanistan, the U.S. message to allies is that America and NATO remain committed to the fight. Peace talks between the U.S. and the Taliban collapsed and were declared dead by President Donald Trump last week after a recent spate of deadly attacks by the insurgents.

Wolters didn’t provide details about any potential uptick in U.S. military operations. He says allies will do all they can to help Afghan security forces ensure a safe and secure election. AP