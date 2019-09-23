News Briefs – September 23, 2019

Washington state sues Trump over diverted military funding

Washington state’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump over his plan to shift more than $3.6 billion in military construction projects approved by congress to help build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

Trump’s plan would divert $89 million for a pier project at a naval base in west of Seattle. Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Sept. 19 that Trump’s action was a “misuse of his presidential emergency powers to accomplish an ideological political goal.”

Ferguson filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court.

The cuts result from a Feb. 15, 2019, declaration by Trump that a national emergency exists at the southern border that requires the use of the armed forces. The cut to the project at Naval Base Kitsap in Bangor is one of more than 120 military construction projects in 23 states, three U.S. territories and 20 countries that will lose funding to help pay for barriers. AP



FAA chief meets Boeing officials, tries out Max simulator

The nation’s top aviation regulator has tested new software for the Boeing 737 Max in a flight simulator and is tentatively giving a favorable review to the updates to a plane that remains grounded after two deadly crashes.

The new chief of the Federal Aviation Administration, Stephen Dickson, also toured the Max assembly line near Seattle and met with senior Boeing officials on Sept. 19.

Boeing aims to have the plane flying again in the next couple months, but Dickson says that his agency has no timetable for its review of changes Boeing is making after the accidents, which together killed 346 people.

Boeing has not yet submitted its safety analysis of the changes. Dickson said he has seen draft materials that still need more work. He did not provide details. AP