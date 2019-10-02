Headlines – October 2, 2019

News

State Department greenlights new missile sale for Ukraine-

The State Department has approved a new sale of Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine for $39 million to help deter Russia, just days after the request played a role in initiating the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.



South Korea says North Korea fired a projectile off eastern coast-

North Korea on Oct. 2 fired projectiles toward its eastern sea, South Korea’s military said, in an apparent display of its expanding military capabilities ahead of planned nuclear negotiations with the United States this weekend.



China unveils drones, missiles and hypersonic glide vehicle at military parade-

China has showcased new types of missiles and unmanned platforms for the first time at a military parade in its capital on Oct. 1 to mark the 70th anniversary of its founding.



Afghan forces still at the mercy of US air support despite huge investment into Afghan air force-

U.S. aircraft dropped more bombs in Afghanistan in the month of August than during the past six years for that month as peace negotiations between the Taliban and U.S. entered into the final stages.





Business

Bell unshrouds Invictus, its answer for U.S. Army’s future attack recon aircraft-

Bell has pulled the shroud off its Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft design for the Army after keeping it under wraps as a competition for a chance to build prototypes heats up.



Pencils down: Bids are in for Army’s Bradley fighting vehicle replacement-

The bids are in for a chance to build prototypes for the Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle that will replace its Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle.



Pratt and Whitney awarded $2.19B for F-35 engines-

Pratt & Whitney has been awarded more than $2 billion in a contract modification to a previously awarded contract for F-35 strike fighter jet propulsion system.



Fluor nets $1.07B for work on advanced naval nuclear propulsion-

Fluor Marine Propulsion LLC received a $1.07 billion contract to continue its work at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory, the Defense Department announced.





Defense

Pentagon has created a new office solely focused on China. Is that a good idea?-

Since the release of the National Defense Strategy in early 2018, top Pentagon officials have stressed that the department needs to keep its focus on the long-term challenge from China. Now, with the creation of a new office focused solely on China, officials in the department hope to take a major step forward in that effort.



Background investigations move to their new home at the Pentagon-

The Department of Defense formally became the lead agency for conducting background investigations for current and potential feds and contractors Oct. 1, fulfilling congressional and administration requirements that the Pentagon take charge of such investigations at the start of the 2020 fiscal year.



Air Force rejects request for further F-35 noise study in Vermont-

The U.S. Air Force has rejected a request for an updated assessment of the potential noise effects of the F-35 fighter jets’ use of afterburners during takeoff in Vermont.





Veterans

Remains of WWII airman who died in POW camp to be interred in Michigan-

Military scientists have identified the remains of a U.S. Army airman who died in a prison camp in the Philippines during World War II, and they will be interred this weekend in his Michigan hometown.



Nationwide smoking ban at VA facilities has some veterans fuming-

Serving up drinks at the American Legion post in Concord, Jeff Holland gets a little testy when the talk turns to smoking.



2,000-plus attend funeral of Florida veteran with no kin-

Most of the 2,000-plus people who gathered in the Florida heat Oct. 1 didn’t know Edward Pearson. They knew little, if anything, about the life of the 80-year-old Army veteran.



Lawmakers scrutinize latest plan to fix the VA scheduling system-

Representatives from both political parties stopped just short of scolding Department of Veterans Affairs leaders on their progress on fixing the VA’s appointment scheduling system in a Sept. 26 hearing.