Minuteman III Launches From Vandenberg

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 1:13 a.m., PDT, Oct. 2, 2019, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. Col. Anthony Mastalir, 30th Space Wing commander, was the launch decision authority. “Here at the 30th Space Wing, we are committed to providing robust range support, which contributes to mission assurance for our partner, Air Force Global Strike Command,” Mastalir said. “The Western Range is a critical part of the ICBM test and evaluation program, which lends to the credibility of our Nation’s strategic deterrent. Our Airmen can be very proud of their contributions to the security of our country.”



