Headlines – October 7, 2019

News

U.S. troops start pullout from along Turkey’s border in Syria-

U.S.-backed Kurdish-led forces said American troops began pulling back Oct. 7 from positions along the border in northeast Syria ahead of an expected Turkish invasion that the Syrian Kurds say will overturn five years of achievements in the battle against the Islamic State group.



North Korea: No more talks until U.S. ends ‘hostile policy’-

North Korea said Oct. 6 that it won’t meet with the United States for more “sickening negotiations” unless it abandons its “hostile policy” against the North, as the two countries offered different takes on their weekend nuclear talks in Sweden.





Business

Here’s how many foreign military sales the US State Department OK’d in FY19-

The U.S. State Department cleared $67.9 billion in weapons in fiscal 2019, in an indication that America’s position in the global arms trade remains strong.



Lynx 41 disqualified from Bradley replacement competition-

The Army has disqualified Raytheon and Rheinmetall’s bid for the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle prototype competition, Defense News has learned.



Boeing’s F-18 jet may have a leg up in Germany over Eurofighter-

The race between Boeing’s F-18 jet and the Airbus Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft to replace Germany’s Tornado fighter-bombers has tilted toward the American plane, according to a German media report.



A new NATO buyer for JLTV; more buyers on the way?-

In a sign the floodgates may be opening for allies to buy the Army’s newest tactical vehicle, the US appears to be finalizing a $36 million agreement with Montenegro to sell them dozens of brand-new Joint Light Tactical Vehicles.





Defense

Military warns of Iranian hackers targeting American troops with fake jobs website-

“Hire Military Heroes” targets service members considering a transition back to civilian life via a web application that visitors are encouraged to download. However, the app actually drops malicious malware and spyware into the users’ computer system.



Army announces new push to get 3D printing, advanced manufacturing to troops in the field-

The secretary of the Army announced an advanced manufacturing policy this week that looks to use technologies like 3D-printing, robotics, artificial intelligence and composite materials to change everything from how soldiers fix equipment in the field, to how much their weapon systems weigh.



Marines ‘not optimized’ for the next great power fight-

The top priority for Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger will likely mean a force that looks and operates substantially different than it has for the past two decades.





Veterans

Army veteran deported after drug conviction now a U.S. citizen-

An Army veteran deported to Mexico after serving time in prison for a drug conviction became a U.S. citizen on Oct. 4.



A missing pilot, a Mustang and an enduring mystery: What happened to this WASP aviator?-

It was cloudy in California on Oct. 26, 1944, the day New Jersey resident and Women Airforce Service Pilot Gertrude Tompkins went missing while delivering a P-51D Mustang fighter plane to Newark, N.J., in the midst of World War II.



More concerns over whistleblower protections at VA-

Several months after emotional testimony from whistleblowers who say they still face retribution and harassment at work, key congressional leaders said this week they worry not enough has changed at the Veterans Affairs office charged with protecting those individuals.



Young vets unemployment up again in September-

The unemployment rate for younger veterans rose again last month even as the national jobless rate dipped to its lowest level in 50 years.



VA is millions over budget, years behind on cemetery projects-

The Department of Veterans Affairs is at least $17 million over budget and years behind schedule on multiple projects to build new veterans cemeteries, a federal watchdog reported this week.