Headlines – October 7, 2019

News

Senators demand briefing on Trump’s decision to withdraw from Syria-

Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Christopher Coons, D-Del., are demanding an all-senators briefing immediately on President Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from key positions in northern Syria.



U.S. has ramped up its air campaign in Afghanistan to highest level in nine years-

As peace negotiations between the Taliban and U.S. unraveled, the U.S. dramatically ramped up its air campaign against militants in Afghanistan.



Estonian foreign minister makes a case for NATO-

The foreign minister of one of the smallest nations in Europe said NATO only works when all the territories in the alliance are sacred and every member is committed “to die for your neighbor” if it is attacked.





Business

The Netherlands to buy nine more F-35s for $1.1 billion-

The Dutch government on Oct. 8 announced plans to purchase nine more of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 jets, a move that would bring the country’s inventory to 46.



Who will build 651 parachuting trucks for the Army?-

Three very different teams are vying to build the Army’s Infantry Squad Vehicle, a truck tough enough to parachute out of an airplane and then drive away cross-country with nine heavily armed infantrymen.



Outgunned, outranged: Why U.S. Army must get more from cannons and missiles-

The U.S. Army is now at an inflection point: After years with little urgency to extend the range of ground-launched missiles and cannons, the Intermediate Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty is no more and countries like Russia, China, and North Korea have built up capabilities of their own systems.



Bradley replacement: Army risks third failure in a row-

Experts fear the Army has undermined a top priority program, the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle, by disqualifying one of the only two remaining competitors for not delivering its prototype on time.



United Technologies nets $325.2M contract for F-35 depot maintenance-

The Pratt & Whitney division of United Technologies Corp. was awarded a potential four-year, $325.2 million contract for aircraft maintenance equipment for the F-35 fighter aircraft.





Defense

Court withdraws opinion saying military retirees shouldn’t be court-martialed-

A controversial legal opinion that determined court-martialing military retirees was unconstitutional has been withdrawn.



U.S. Defense Secretary participated in call between Trump and Erdogan: official-

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley took part in a recent call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, a U.S. official said on Oct. 8.



Navy’s FY 2019 contracting showed efficiency improvements, CR may hamper progress-

The Navy put more money on contract with less effort from its personnel in fiscal year 2019, the service’s acquisition chief said today, showing that the service is moving in the right direction in fielding new capabilities more efficiently.





Veterans

How a businessman’s search for remains uncovered a WWII aviator who crashed in the mountains of Papua New Guinea-

A World War II Army Air Corps aviator will be buried at Arlington this week with full military honors — thanks to the dogged efforts of a Philadelphia businessman who made multiple treks to the jungles of Papua New Guinea.



VA refunds $400 million in mistaken home loan fees-

Veterans Affairs officials have paid out more than $400 million in refunds of home loan funding fees in the wake of an inspector general’s report that tens of thousands of veterans were improperly tagged with extra costs when applying for the loans.



Army veteran laid to rest in Florida really did have immediate family-

He had two sons: Edward Pearson Jr. a 55-year-old milk deliveryman in Pensacola, and his younger brother, James. Their father walked out on them when they were teens. Years later, they were told he was dead.