Headlines – October 11, 2019

News

Kurds fighting a desperate battle against Turkey on their own-

They started out like the Minutemen and ended up as a seasoned fighting force that wiped out most of ISIS in Syria.



Kurds may be wiped out before Turkey sanctions happen, senators worry-

Senators critical of President Donald Trump’s sudden military withdrawal from Syria are prepping a legislative response to the Turkish offensive there, but some colleagues worry America’s Kurdish partners may be dead by the time sanctions are imposed.





Business

Sub shipyard union approves new contract-

A shipyard workers’ union has overwhelmingly approved a new contract with raises and pension increases for eligible employees at General Dynamics Electric Boat.



First pilotless Black Hawk will soon take flight-

Sikorsky has two goals in mind for its optionally manned S-70 helicopter: to make the autonomous technology easy to retrofit on existing aircraft for users like the U.S. Army, and to give pilots various modes of autonomy so they can commit more time toward their mission, according to company officials.



South Korea to buy 20 more F-35 jets-

South Korea will begin the second phase of its plan to acquire stealthy fighter jets, code-named F-X III, by acquiring 20 more F-35s, the country’s arms procurement agency has confirmed.



Raytheon, United Technologies shareholders vote on merger Oct. 11-

During a pair of special meetings scheduled for Oct. 11, shareholders from United Technologies Corp. and Raytheon are expected to approve a proposed deal combining the firms and paving the way to create one the largest defense and aerospace companies in the world.





Defense

Medal of Honor announced for Green Beret who braved enemy fire to rescue teammates in Afghanistan-

The nation’s highest combat medal will be awarded to a Green Beret who fought up a mountain while under intense enemy fire to help rescue four wounded members of his team pinned down by gunfire.



U.S. Air Force concludes investigation into aircrew Trump resort stays-

The U.S. Air Force has concluded an internal travel log investigation prompted by a C-17 Globemaster III stop at Scotland’s Glasgow Prestwick Airport earlier this year, and the airlift crews’ subsequent decision to stay at a Trump-owned property.



B-52 Stratofortresses deploy to England-

A bomber task force of four B-52 Stratofortresses and about 350 airmen began a deployment to RAF Fairford in England Oct. 10.



Navy’s new $7.8 billion destroyer is now running six years late-

The first of three new destroyers for the U.S. Navy won’t be delivered with full combat capability until the first quarter of next year, another slip in a $23 billion program that’s now running six years late.



Marine Corps successfully tests and integrates new system to ‘counter emerging threats’-

In the search for a defense against an increasing threat from missiles, rockets and drones, the Marine Corps has shown interest in linking current Marine radar systems with the very successful Israeli Iron Dome air defense system.