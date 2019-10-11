Shareowners approve Raytheon, UTC merger of equals

Raytheon and United Technologies Corp. announced that, at their respective special meetings of shareowners held Oct. 11, Raytheon and United Technologies shareowners voted overwhelmingly to approve all of the proposals necessary to complete the merger of equals transaction combining United Technologies’ aerospace businesses, comprised of Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney, with Raytheon.

The merger would create Raytheon Technologies Corporation, a premier systems provider with advanced technologies to address rapidly growing segments within aerospace and defense.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals, as well as completion by United Technologies of the separation of its Otis and Carrier businesses.

“I am pleased that the shareowners of Raytheon and UTC voted in favor of our powerful strategic combination,” said Tom Kennedy, Raytheon Chairman and CEO. “Today’s vote reflects a significant step on our path to unite two world-class companies with complementary technologies and supports our view that this merger of equals will create additional growth opportunities while delivering benefits to our shareowners, customers and employees.”

“Today is an important milestone in our transformational merger, which will define the future of aerospace and defense. With our technological and R&D capabilities, Raytheon Technologies will deliver innovative and cost-effective solutions aligned with the highest customer priorities for decades to come,” said Greg Hayes, United Technologies Chairman and CEO.

The final vote results on the proposals voted on at the special meetings will be set forth in the companies’ separate Form 8-Ks filed with the SEC after certification by each company’s inspector of elections.

Additional information on the merger and related materials can be found on a joint transaction website at www.futureofaerospacedefense.com.