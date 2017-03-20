The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Scottsdale, Luke fire departments joined forces

Senior Airman Devante Williams
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Steven Kinkade, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron assistant fire chief, speaks with Scottsdale firefighters after completing a training exercise Mar. 16, 2017 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The objective of the exercise was to control the means of egress and evacuate victims while stabilizing the fire.

The Scottsdale Fire Department joined Luke Air Force Base fire emergency services March 16 and 17, 2017, for annual training and safety protection.

“Luke AFB invited us to do our training here since we were due,” said Bill Gutman, Scottsdale Fire Department captain. “We don’t have a facility to train on aircraft fires so we’re grateful Luke let us use their set-up.”

Luke firefighters were also due for training, so they used the opportunity to work together.

“Scottsdale reached out to us and ultimately we found a way to combine both of our training into one,” said Steven Kinkade, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron assistant fire chief. “Not everybody has a full toolbox. Your toolbox should always have room for more. With this training, we can pick up on tactics that they have and vice versa. It better both organizations.”

The Scottsdale Fire Department use a rapid intervention vehicle to respond to a simulated aircraft fire during training with Luke firefighters Mar. 16, 2017 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The firefighters were training on stabilizing an aircraft fire using RIVs.

The Luke fire training facility contains a mock aircraft crash. The objective for both parties was to control the means of egress and evacuate victims while stabilizing the fire. Both departments used their methods of training to achieve the objective.

“It was good to learn how Luke handles military aircraft fires,” Gutman said. “We use different terminology and ways to set up before executing. It’s always good to show what we know and learn from different agencies such as Luke.”

Members of the Scottsdale Fire Department spray water onto a fire during a joint training exercise Mar. 16, 2017, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The objective of the exercise was to control the means of egress and evacuate victims while stabilizing the fire.

While both parties have a different approach to fires, they share a common theme: putting out fires as safely as possible.

“They’re from the east valley and we’re from the west,” Kinkade said. “We came together and worked seamlessly. I can’t wait to train with them in the future.”
 

Firefighters from the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron and the Scottsdale Fire Department work together to put out a fire during a training exercise Mar. 16, 2017 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The firefighters were training to respond to an aircraft fire.

 

Firefighters from the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron and the Scottsdale Fire Department work together to put out a fire during a training exercise Mar. 16, 2017, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The firefighters were training to respond to an aircraft fire.



 

