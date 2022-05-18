The 944th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., hosted a Spring into Wellness Information Fair May 15, 2022.

Thank you to wing’s local Director of Psychological Health, the Chaplains Office, 944th FW Master Resilience Training, and Airmen and Family Readiness Center for hosting this event in honor of Mental Health Awareness for the month of May.

Reserve Citizen Airmen received wellness resources from 15 different organizations to encourage Mental Health Awareness for themselves and their wingman.