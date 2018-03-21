Thunderbolt Flipbook – March 2, 2018

Thunderbolt – Base Newspaper for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ

Click on the link below to access a digital copy of this month’s edition of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/hgvo/

In this month’s edition, we recognize SSgt. Geoffrey Rigby of Luke’s 56th Medical Operations Squadron, whose training was recently put to good use when he assisted an injured driver in the aftermath of an auto accident in Glendale. Kudos on a job well done! We have more Salutes and Awards for you on page 4, as well as photos featuring 309th and 310th fighter squadron graduates on page 14. We have another nice photo spread in our center section, pages 11 and 12, highlighting recent structural firefighting training exercises at Luke. And did we mention Luke Days? YES – the countdown to Luke Days has begun! Where is our coverage?

Wait for it… we have a Luke Days special edition of Thunderbolt coming your way March 16, just in time for the big weekend! That will be posted on our Facebook page, on our website http://www.aerotechnews.com/lukeafb/ in our PDF archive, AND distributed on base and at the air show. So check out this week’s regular edition and visit our Facebook page regularly for more news and updates. Copies of the newspaper hit the streets on base starting March 2. Pick one up when you’re out and about. “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of Luke and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It’s our privilege to serve you – see you at Luke Days! #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews