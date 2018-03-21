The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


March 21, 2018
 

Thunderbolt Flipbook – March 2, 2018

Click on the link below to access a digital copy of this month’s edition of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/hgvo/

In this month’s edition, we recognize SSgt. Geoffrey Rigby of Luke’s 56th Medical Operations Squadron, whose training was recently put to good use when he assisted an injured driver in the aftermath of an auto accident in Glendale. Kudos on a job well done! We have more Salutes and Awards for you on page 4, as well as photos featuring 309th and 310th fighter squadron graduates on page 14. We have another nice photo spread in our center section, pages 11 and 12, highlighting recent structural firefighting training exercises at Luke. And did we mention Luke Days? YES – the countdown to Luke Days has begun! Where is our coverage?

Wait for it… we have a Luke Days special edition of Thunderbolt coming your way March 16, just in time for the big weekend! That will be posted on our Facebook page, on our website http://www.aerotechnews.com/lukeafb/ in our PDF archive, AND distributed on base and at the air show. So check out this week’s regular edition and visit our Facebook page regularly for more news and updates. Copies of the newspaper hit the streets on base starting March 2. Pick one up when you’re out and about.  “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of Luke and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It’s our privilege to serve you – see you at Luke Days! #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Pedro Mota

Driving simulator modernizes training, enhances skills

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Pedro Mota Airman 1st Class Larry Key, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle operator dispatcher, and Senior Airman D'Andre Prempeh, 56th LRS vehicle operator trainer, review a lesson
 
Full Story »

 
 
Sports
luke-crossfit4

2018 Reebok CrossFit Games open

  Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Book Senior Airman Taylor Keller, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, performs a deadlift to demonstrate proper form during the 20
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-spouse5

Luke spouses receive KC-135 orientation flight

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook A KC-135 Stratotanker pilot assigned to the 452nd Air Mobility Wing presses a switch during an in-flight refueling mission over Arizona, March 12, 2018. Luke Air Force Bas
 
Full Story »

 