Thunderbolt Digital Edition – May 4, 2018

Welcome to the Luke AFB Thunderbolt Digital Edition! If you're looking for news and information serving "Fighter Country" in the West Valley region of Phoenix, you've come to the right place! This month's cover story shares innovations developed by Airmen of the 56th Component Maintenance Squadron to enhance maintenance procedures for F-35 ejection mechanisms. These improvements to the replacement of explosive canopy charges used during the ejection process are producing significant savings in manpower requirements and enhancing overall mission safety. Well Done! In other news, we have our Salutes and Awards page this month. Click through to pages 4 and 8 to see recent honorees. And on our center spread, pages 12 and 13, we have a great photo feature on the recent visit of the USAF Honor Guard team, who provided training to honor guard units from Luke AFB and other local areas. All this, plus information on Luke community and family resources, in this month's issue of the Luke AFB Thunderbolt!