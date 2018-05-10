Thunderbolt Digital Edition – May 4, 2018

The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Welcome to the Luke AFB Thunderbolt Digital Edition! If you’re looking for news and information serving “Fighter Country” in the West Valley region of Phoenix, you’ve come to the right place! This month’s cover story shares innovations developed by Airmen of the 56th Component Maintenance Squadron to enhance maintenance procedures for F-35 ejection mechanisms. These improvements to the replacement of explosive canopy charges used during the ejection process are producing significant savings in manpower requirements and enhancing overall mission safety. Well Done! In other news, we have our Salutes and Awards page this month. Click through to pages 4 and 8 to see recent honorees. And on our center spread, pages 12 and 13, we have a great photo feature on the recent visit of the USAF Honor Guard team, who provided training to honor guard units from Luke AFB and other local areas. All this, plus information on Luke community and family resources, in this month’s issue of the Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Copies of the newspaper are on the streets now. Pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link above to access a digital copy of this month’s edition of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.  “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of Luke and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great weekend! #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


